Search

22 Sept 2022

Ancient legend all set to enchant the Blue Stacks - Na Cruacha Gorma once again

Ancient legend all set to enchant the Blue Stacks - Na Cruacha Gorma once again

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

22 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

A centuries-old Fiannaíocht legend, unique to the area of the Blue Stacks/Na Cruacha Gorma between Glenties, Baile na Finne and An Eachla mountain is set to be retold to a 21st century audience using storytelling, music, and song and a concert.

Scéal Loch Finne, which takes place on Saturday, October 1, will illuminate the landscape through placename lore from Mullach na Muice, the townlands Srath Loingsigh, An Ghrafaidh, Mín an Ghriobaigh and Mín na Manrach and both Loch Muc and Loch Finne, all of which are derived from this legend that has been alive on the lips of storytellers for generations.

The central characters are An Fearghamhain, his sister Finngheal, the black pig, and various Fianna warriors including Fionn Mac Cumhail and Óisín. Jealousy, stubbornness, and a magic spell leads An Fearghamhain back to Mullach na Muice where his scent is picked up by the ferocious and vengeful black pig.

What follows is a bloody chase on the southern and eastern slopes of An Eachla mountain that culminates at the heights overlooking Loch Muc and Loch Finne.

An Fearghamhain's grief-stricken cry for help drives Finngheal to traverse the lake in a desperate effort to save him but she succumbs to the icy waters.

There are over twenty versions of the story recorded in the National Folklore Collection collected by both Seán Ó hEochaidh and Liam MacMenamin between the 1930s and 1960s.

A number of references were also made to the story in the 1937/38 Schools' Folklore Scheme. Most of the versions were collected in the immediate area with interestingly, a fine redaction of the story recorded in Glencolmcille.

What sets this legend apart is its strong connection with the landscape and placenames.

Two examples in the Baile na Finne area are 'Lorg an Dá Ghlúin (The mark of the two knees), where it is said that Fearghamhain jumped and landed on his knees leaving two huge impressions in An Cró Cam, overlooking Loch Finne and Naprún Fhinngheal (Finngheal's apron) is a peninsula jutting out into Loch Finne, named after the apron worn by Finngheal in her desperate attempt to help her


Timetable for the event

This 5km walk is a free event but participants must register through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sceallochfinne/

It will feature storytelling, music and song before returning to An tÉadan Fhionn Fraoich Hall for an exhibition and food.

11am - parking at the Chapel grounds at An tÉadan Fhionn Fraoich
Buses to take people to Mullanmore School

12 noon - Start of the event at Mullanmore School, featuring:
Introduction - Vincent Woods
First excerpt of the story - Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair
Performance - Ye Vagabonds

Commencement of 5km walk to An Ghrafaidh Bridge
The walk will feature artwork from both schoolchildren and Jesse Smith and music connected with the area

3pm - An Ghrafaidh Bridge
Cup of soup and bread
Dedication: music in honour of Jimmy Campbell

4pm - buses from An Ghrafaidh to Loch Finne passing by Loch Muc

4.30pm - Final outdoor event at Loch Finne
Second excerpt of the story - Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair
Performance - Ye Vagabonds

5.30pm - Buses to An tÉadan Fhionn Fraoich Hall

6pm - Exhibition and food An tÉadan Fhionn Fraoich Hall

Ye Vagabonds who will be performing at the Scéal Loch Finne event

The Concert- 8.30pm

Venue: An tÉadan Fhionn Fraoich Hall
Tickets: Adults €20 / Children €10. On sale through eventbrite on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sceallochfinne/
Presenter - Vincent Woods

The concert will feature the three staples of a traditional big night:
Local fiddle players - Peter Campbell, Tara Connaghan, Denise Boyle, and many more
The story 'Scéal Loch Finne' - Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair
Followed by the main act - Ye Vagabonds

The project is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Donegal County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media