Search

26 Sept 2022

Landmark Donegal hotel announces change of ownership as proprietors step down

The present owners announced their retirement, thanking patrons for the support

Landmark Donegal hotel announces change of ownership as proprietors step down

Hoteliers Elizabeth and Peter McIntyre announce their retirement

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

26 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The owners of the hugely popular Allingham Arms hotel in Bundoran have announced their retirement. 

Peter and Elizabeth McIntyre revealed their plans via social Media on Monday afternoon.

The famous hotel known as one of Ireland's leading country music venues will be staying in the family, with Elizabeth's brother Conor McEniff announced as the new owner. 

Peter and Elizabeth said: "We have made an extremely tough decision in recent months and after 30 amazing years in the Allingham Arms, we have decided to take early retirement (1st November).

"We know a lot of you, our loyal customers, will be saddened by this news and we would like to thank you all for your continuous loyalty and support throughout the years and we hope that you will continue to support the Allingham into the future.

"We look forward to meeting many of you on the other side of the bar for a change and look forward to the chats now that we will have more time."

Peter and Elizabeth were full of praise for their staff, who will continue to play an important role under the new ownership.

The outgoing proprietors said: "The success of the Allingham could never have happened without the hard working, loyal team that was behind us every step of the way and for this we will always be eternally grateful to our amazing team. 

"The hotel’s new owner is Conor, Elizabeth’s brother and we really hope you will all continue to support him going forward. The present AAH team along with Sean and Aine will be remaining in place and look forward to welcoming you all to the hotel.

"The hotel will continue to operate the same as it has done over the last 30 years. #KeepErCountry"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media