Landmark Donegal hotel announces change of ownership as proprietors step down

The owners of the hugely popular Allingham Arms hotel in Bundoran have announced their retirement.

Peter and Elizabeth McIntyre revealed their plans via social Media on Monday afternoon.

The famous hotel known as one of Ireland's leading country music venues will be staying in the family, with Elizabeth's brother Conor McEniff announced as the new owner.

Peter and Elizabeth said: "We have made an extremely tough decision in recent months and after 30 amazing years in the Allingham Arms, we have decided to take early retirement (1st November).

"We know a lot of you, our loyal customers, will be saddened by this news and we would like to thank you all for your continuous loyalty and support throughout the years and we hope that you will continue to support the Allingham into the future.

"We look forward to meeting many of you on the other side of the bar for a change and look forward to the chats now that we will have more time."

Peter and Elizabeth were full of praise for their staff, who will continue to play an important role under the new ownership.

The outgoing proprietors said: "The success of the Allingham could never have happened without the hard working, loyal team that was behind us every step of the way and for this we will always be eternally grateful to our amazing team.

"The hotel’s new owner is Conor, Elizabeth’s brother and we really hope you will all continue to support him going forward. The present AAH team along with Sean and Aine will be remaining in place and look forward to welcoming you all to the hotel.

"The hotel will continue to operate the same as it has done over the last 30 years. #KeepErCountry"