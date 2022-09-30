Letterkenny University Hospital is holding a National Breastfeeding Week event

Search

30 Sept 2022

There is a special event being held to mark National Breastfeeding Week (October 1-7) next Monday, October 3 in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Parents or those expecting a child shortly might like to know that Letterkenny University Hospital is marking National Breastfeeding Week (October 1-7) by holding an event on Monday, October 3 from 10.30am to 1pm in the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Trina Dinan, infant feeding/lactation clinical nurse specialist at the hospital said mothers and their families are warmly invited to attend the event where representatives from the hospital and the wider community will gather to showcase the available breastfeeding supports available to families in Donegal.

“This event is open to all no matter how long or short their breastfeeding journey has been, or whether breastfeeding exclusively or partially. Expectant mothers who wish to obtain further information are most welcome and informal talks will be available on the day.

“Support is essential and in line with the theme of this year’s National Breastfeeding Week - ‘Expert help every step of the way’ - we are focusing our efforts on providing information and highlighting existing supports to ensure families can readily access support every step of their breastfeeding journey.

“We are also delighted to welcome Elizabeth Bailie, Human Milk Bank coordinator from South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen to our event to provide information about the Human Milk Bank Service.”

All are welcome to the event and refreshments will be served. The organisers ask that you do not attend if you have any symptoms of Covid-19.

