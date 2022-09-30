Search

30 Sept 2022

Code Red: Bali Clothing aids Irish Heart Foundation with kind-hearted campaign

Ballybofey-based activewear company Bali Clothing launched a stylish campaign in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

30 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Ballybofey-based activewear company Bali Clothing launched a stylish campaign in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation.

A host of people from the world of fashion, sport and social media helped Bali to paint the towns of Ballybofey and Letterkenny red to kick-start the hearty fundraiser.

For each purchase of a Bali Momentum Red Hoodie or Comfort Red Sweater, Bali pledged €15 to the Irish Heart Foundation. The campaign runs until the end of September - so get your's today!

Did you know that one in four women die from heart disease and stroke?

Women are six times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than breast cancer and Bali’s kind-hearted gesture runs alongside the #HerHeartMatters campaign, which is supported by the HSE and Health Ireland.

The campaign aims to increase awareness of the risk of heart disease and stroke in women.

The public were on red alert as the Bali crew took their launch to Drumboe Woods and Letterkenny’s Market Square.

The big-hearted campaign was driven by Letterkenny-based social media guru Lisa Crampsie and supported by people from a wide-range of sectors.

