02 Oct 2022

Going down the drains - but Donegal Natural Soap Company is thriving

Isobel Sangha, owner of The Donegal Natural Soap Company in Glenties Picture: Joe Dunne

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

A Donegal soap business is growing internationally by embracing e-commerce. The Donegal Natural Soap Company began in 2010 when Isobel Sangha’s son was at the peak of a battle with atopic eczema; in her search for a natural, Irish made product, Isobel found very few.

So, she started making natural handmade soap bars with pure ingredients and launched her business with a website her husband helped develop.
As demand grew and the importance of a good e-commerce website became clearer, Isobel availed of her first Trading Online Voucher from Local Enterprise Office Donegal.
As the business continued to grow and her product range steadily expanded, Isobel secured her second Trading Online Voucher.

In her own words, Isobel’s product is steadily going down drains all over the world and her business is thriving.
“I worked in bioengineering before starting the Donegal Soap Company,” Isobel said.

“I loved it and gained great experience in clinical, manufacturing and lab practice that has proven invaluable in making soap and setting up my business.

My mother was always into keeping it simple and trusting nature, and that stuck with me.
I started with a soap made from a blend of manuka honey, olive oil and oat milk and began selling in the country market.
Initially I was in five shops in Donegal, and the demand started to grow.
Now we have a range of products including shampoo bars, loofah bars, shaving products and candles, as well as collaborations with Donegal companies New Kid Coffee and Kinnegar Beer, and are shipping all around the world”.

Isobel continued: “My business grew slowly and organically through word of mouth for the first five years. As demand picked up, I availed of my Trading Online Vouchers which created an online revenue stream for me that didn’t exist before; it added direct sales to my business, and I would estimate that my sales increased by 400%.
It was great to have a good e-commerce website, especially during the first lockdown, as it was the only way to generate sales. It’s also a great way of having direct contact with my customers.

"I would advise anyone who is starting out in their business journey to engage with the Local Enterprise Office as early as they can and avail of the excellent services they offer.”

Grace Korbel, Acting Head of Enterprise Donegal, says demand for the Trading Online Voucher Scheme has increased dramatically:

"The Trading Online Voucher was an essential part of our Covid-19 business supports for small businesses in Donegal and it continues to be an essential support in the current climate.
Through successive lockdowns, online sales were a lifeline to many SMEs, and Isobel Sangha’s Donegal Soap Company is among over 800 Donegal businesses that have successfully upgraded their e-commerce site through a Trading Online Voucher.
To date, Donegal Local Enterprise Office has awarded close to €1.8 million to help businesses develop new e-commerce websites, enhancing their capacity to trade locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally.”

Grace added: “As more and more consumers take their business online, the Trading Online Vouchers help to ensure that businesses in Donegal are building the capacity now which will see them well positioned to take advantage of the digital transformation into the future – just as Isobel Sangha has done.
The expanded Trading Online Voucher Scheme is designed to assist small businesses with up to 10 employees to trade more online, boost sales and reach new markets.
Businesses can now get two vouchers, so we would encourage anyone interested in developing their online sales to get in touch.”
The Trading Online Voucher (TOV) is designed to help businesses reach new markets by expanding their business online; it offers financial assistance of up to €2,500 with co-funding of 50% from the business for a new website.

To find out how a Trading Online Voucher from Donegal Local Enterprise Office can help your business trade to the world online, visit www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal

