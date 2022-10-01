Search

02 Oct 2022

It's CURTAINS for Ballyshannon Musical Society in 2023!!

CURTAINS poster from Ballyshannon Musical Society FB page

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

01 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Ballyshannon Musical Society have announced that their 2023 production extravaganza will be CURTAINS!   

In CURTAINS, the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast and crew are suspects.

Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan! Packed with glorious tunes and a witty, charming script filled with delightful characters, CURTAINS is a hilarious journey for both performers and the audience.

The hugely popular musical society have asked all potential sleuths, detectives and suspects to keep their eyes peeled for details on forthcoming auditions!

According to a Dr Google search, the wonderful tale is a musical mystery comedy with a book by Rupert Holmes, lyrics by Fred Ebb, with music by John Kander, and additional lyrics by Kander and Holmes.

"Based on the original book and concept of the same name by Peter Stone, the musical is a send-up of backstage murder mystery plots, set in 1959 Boston, Massachusetts and follows the fallout when Jessica Cranshaw, the supremely untalented star of Robbin' Hood of the Old West is murdered during her opening night curtain call.

It is up to Lt. Frank Cioffi, a police detective who moonlights as a musical theatre fan, to save the show, solve the case, and maybe even find love before the show reopens, without getting killed himself. Cioffi also dreams of being in musical theatre." 

What a treat for the people of south Donegal next year!!

