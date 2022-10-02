Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, October 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Agnes McElhinney, Milford

- Danny Gallagher, Killala, Mayo / Owey Island

- John O'Neill, Malin Head

- Brendan Cullen, Newtowncunningham

- Mary Keeney, Glenties

- Jim Lynch, Letterkenny

- Hughie Gillespie, Ballindrait / Lifford

- Eileen Mullan, Muff

- Deirdre O'Donnell, Letterkenny / Termon

- Jean Roulston, St Johnston

- Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

- Deirdre Ferry, Gortahork

Agnes McElhinney, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Agnes Mc Elhinney. Beloved wife of the late Eric Mc Elhinney, Milford. Deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughters Carole, Sandra and Heather, sons-in-law Ray, Stuart and Steve, daughter-in-law Clare, sister Liz, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Heather and Stephen Walsh, 65 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny, from 12 noon today, Sunday, until 9pm and again on Monday from 12 noon until 9pm.

Funeral leaving Lisnennan Court at 12.10pm on Tuesday for 1pm Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in the family plot at Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

House private each day from 9pm to 12 noon. Family time, please, on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only - donations, in lieu, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Tear Fund, care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Danny Gallagher, Killala, Mayo / Owey Island

The death has occurred of Danny Gallagher, Seaview Terrace, Killala, and Owey Island, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Daniel, his parents John and Peggy, and his sisters Betty and Noreen.

Danny will be sadly missed, but lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family; his wife Hannah ( Loughney, Castlemagee), son Gerard (Castlebar), daughters Valerie (O'Loughlin, Roscommon), and Carmel (Barrett, Rathcash, Killala ); his brothers Jimmy (Killala), John (Dublin), his sister Margaret (McGonigle, Edinburgh), sons-in-law Gerard Barrett and Gerard O'Loughlin, daughter-in-law Valerie (Healy), adored grandchildren and great granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, may he rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynn's funeral home, Killala, on Monday October 3, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Patrick's church, Killala, followed by burial in Rathfran cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Moy Innovations, Moy Valley retail park, Ballina.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Killala.

"I've crossed the bar at last mates, My longest voyage is past, And I must watch the sunset, Must see it fade, at last."

John O'Neill, Malin Head

The death has occurred of John O'Neill, Umgall, Malin Head.



Beloved Husband of Myra and much loved father of Liam, Peter, Maura (Farren), Briege (O'Kane), Roisin (Mooney). Deeply regretted by his Sons in Law, Daughters in Law, his 13 Grandchildren, his brothers Seamus (Dublin), Pat (London) Fr. Bill (USA) and his late sister Mary O'Grady (England) RIP, the wide family circle and friends.

Funeral from his home on Sunday October 2, at 12.30 for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Lagg, Malin, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, family time from 10pm to 10am, house private on the morning of the funeral please. John's funeral mass can be viewed live on the Malin Head Community Facebook Page.

Brendan Cullen, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday September 30, 2022 of Brendan Cullen, Mill Road, Newtowncunningham F93 TN9C.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers and sisters, granddaughter Maríosa and Grandson Adam. Deeply missed by his loving family Mary and Shaun O’Donnell (Labadish, Manorcunningham), Patrick and Veronica Cullen (Letterkenny), Michael and Michelle (Newtowncunningham), Caroline and John Mulrine (Manorcunningham), Annemarie and Ivor Dowds (Newtowncunningham), Noel and Michelle Cullen (Buncranna), Martin and Mairead Cullen (Manorcunningham), brothers Gerard (Newtowncunningham) and Gregory (Letterkenny), sisters Gertrude Howell (England), Eileen Ferry (Newtowncunningham), Catherine Boyce (Lettekenny) and Frances Clarke (Newtowncunningham), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Removal took place today from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, October 3, at 11.40am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm until 12 noon with house private on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Keeney, Glenties

The death has occurred at her residence of Mary Keeney, (née Gallagher), Drumnacrosh, Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband Barney, and son Ken and daughter in law Mary Julia Keeney. Deeply regretted by her sons Neilly, Brian and Patsy, daughters Maureen, Breege, Claire and Paula and son in law William.

Mary's remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from her home on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St. Connell's Church, Glenties, for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House c/o any family member.

Jim Lynch, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Jim Lynch, Fearsaid Mór, Dromore, Letterkenny, retired Principal of Colmcille National School, Ballindrait, former Mayor and member of Letterkenny Town Council, predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Jack and brother Barry (Cavan).

Deeply regretted by Mary and his children, Cróna Kerr and her husband Tommy, Ríana Lynch and her husband Richard McCollum, Fionán Lynch, Pål Brandsdal and his partner Mona Haugen, his Grandchildren Aoibh, Moya, Elliot and Indi, siblings Bridie Keys, Frances Kerr, Joan Calpin (Ballyshannon), Patsy Lynch, Cathal Lynch, Jacqueline Kelly, Brenda McClafferty, Katrina Murphy (Dublin), Linda Elliot, Fidelma Gallagher, in-laws, friends relatives and neighbours.

Jim’s remains will repose at his home Fearsaid Mór until 9pm today, Saturday October 1.

Funeral from there on Sunday, October 2, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Hughie Gillespie, Ballindrait / Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie Gillespie, Mill Street, Ballindrait and formerly of Coolatee, Lifford.

Beloved partner of the late Violet Ayton and husband of the late Veronica Gillespie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family circle.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 1.20pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Conleigh Parish Church, Lifford

at 2pm, with interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Eileen Mullan, Muff



The death has occurred at Nazareth House, Fahan of Eileen Mullan, née McCallion, Aught Road, Ture, Muff.

Predeceased by her husband John; much-loved mother of Rose McLaughlin, Hugh, John, Gerry, Paul and Martin and dear sister of Cassie Hegarty, Liam and Gerard McCallion. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family time please to 11am.

Removal from there on Sunday afternoon at 12.15pm to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be view on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/iskaheen-parish

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mary's Meals c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Deirdre O'Donnell, Letterkenny / Termon

The death has taken place peacefully in the caring hands of the staff in the Donegal Hospice of Deirdre O'Donnell, 155 Meadowhill, Letterkenny and formerly of Clonkillymore, Termon.

Predeceased by father Charlie O'Donnell, she is deeply regretted by mother Kathleen, sister Annemarie and partner Gary (London), brother Barry (Newry) and sister Sorcha. Always remembered by her nephews Ruairi and Ultan. Fondly remembered by her extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her mother's residence, Clonkillymore, Termon.

Funeral from there on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St Columba's Church, Termon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or directly via https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html

Jean Roulston, St Johnston



The peaceful death has taken place, at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Jean Roulston, Cloughfin, St Johnston.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim; loving mother of Cherry, Karen and David; mother-in-law of John and Rebecca; adoring grandmother of Ian, Stuart, Sarah, James and Will; a loving sister and aunt.

Her remains are reposing at her son David's home at Monreagh, Carrigans. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 2.30pm for 3pm Funeral Service in St Johnston Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Johnston Presbyterian Church Fund, care of any family member, or Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred unexpectedly at home of Bernard Haughey, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Gemma, Ciara, Aisling, Orla, Linda and Eimear and a devoted grandfather of Aoife, David, Alasdair, Aidan, Catherine, Sean, Pete, Tom, James and Sophie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, Dave, Perry, Paul and Ian, brothers John and Eamonn, sisters Anna and Margaret, the extended Haughey family, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, friends and neighbours.

House private, please.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, on Tuesday, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. The funeral Mass may be viewed live at: https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Deirdre Ferry, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Deirdre Ferry, Ardsmore, Gortahork F92H7W4.

Predeceased by her father Manus (Maxi), she is survived by her mother Bernie (née Mc Donagh formerly of Glinnsge, Carna) her son Max, daughter Emi, aunts Mary, Nora and Maureen, uncles Seamus, Joseph and John, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Ardsmore.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie