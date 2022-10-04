Former 'Astoria Ballroom' site planning permission to be adjudicated by ABP

Plans for the development of a Funfair/Waterpark and all associated works on the former site of the old Astoria Ballroom in Bundoran has been put on hold after a decision to grant planning permission with conditions by Donegal County Council in early August, have now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala (ABP).

According to ABP, the case is due to be decided by January 18, 2023, following an objection.

T.Wilmot & Sons Ltd initially applied to Donegal County Council (DCC) for permission to develop the former Astoria ballroom site on Astoria Road and Atlantic Way in Bundoran in December of 2021.

The former ballroom site was one of the biggest attractions in the seaside resort for generations after being originally constructed in 1953.

It was later demolished, with the by then, vacant building, going on fire in 2008.

The road parallel to where it was built still retains the 'Astoria' appendage.

The new proposed development, which was granted planning with certain conditions attached in August of this year by DCC was to comprise a funfair/waterpark to include various amusement rides and slides.

It would also have seen the construction of boundary and retaining walls and alterations to the existing ground level.

Plans were also made for the construction of boundary walls and fence with a pedestrian access onto Astoria Road and all associated drainage, lighting and services and all associated site development works.

At least a dozen observations were made to Donegal County Council, after the original planning application was made in 2021.