Search

10 Nov 2022

Councillor lashes out at high Irish Water costs

Irish Water was looking for €40,000 to connect to a sewer scheme

Councillor lashes out at high Irish Water costs

€40,000 to connect to a sewer scheme queried

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

10 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Fears that Irish Water was imposing huge costs on people connecting to its water schemes were expressed by the independent councillor, Ian McGarvey at this week’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

He raised his concerns during a debate on a motion tabled by Cllr Donal Coyle that called on Donegal County Council to contact Irish Water requesting the immediate taking in charge of the Labbadish/Drumoghill Group Water Scheme.

He was told his motion had been sent to Irish Water for consideration and it would respond directly to him.

Cllr Coyle said he had been asked to submit this motion by the promoters of the scheme which had been completed many years ago.

"Two of the four promoters are now deceased and the other two are getting on in years. The scheme has no problems. There is no reason why Irish Water would not take this scheme over as everything is in order, although sometimes they can be very slow coming back to elected members on issues."

His motion was seconded by Cllr Liam Blaney.

Cllr McGarvey expressed concerns about charges some people levied for connections. He said he knew of a case in Ramelton inside the town boundary where Irish Water was looking for €40,000 to connect to a sewer scheme that was only 85 metres from the property or €2,200 just to cross the road.

Cllr Coyle said while he understood where Cllr McGarvey was coming from the promoters of the Labbadish/Drumoghill Group Water Scheme wanted Irish Water to take their scheme over

Cllr McGarvey said as partners with Irish Water they were entitled to see some regard for how people were being treated.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media