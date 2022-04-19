Search

19 Apr 2022

Dundalk Lions Club bingo returns after two year absence

Bingo returns Wednesday 20 April

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Dundalk Lions Club weekly bingo is set to return this week following a two year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The weekly event begins this Wednesday 20 April at 8.30pm at the Clan na Gael club at the Ecco Road in Dundalk.

Sharing the news on social media, Michael Curtis, Lions bingo organiser, said, "We look forward to seeing the many players back at the Clans and will have spot prizes on the first night."

Pat Byrne, Lions President commented,"a big thanks to the Lions members and volunteers and to Liam O Hanaran and all at the Clans for bringing our bingo back".

For more information on the Dundalk Lions Club weekly bingo, see their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dundalklionsclub/


 

