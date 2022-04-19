Dundalk Lions Club bingo returns after two year absence
Dundalk Lions Club weekly bingo is set to return this week following a two year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The weekly event begins this Wednesday 20 April at 8.30pm at the Clan na Gael club at the Ecco Road in Dundalk.
Sharing the news on social media, Michael Curtis, Lions bingo organiser, said, "We look forward to seeing the many players back at the Clans and will have spot prizes on the first night."
Pat Byrne, Lions President commented,"a big thanks to the Lions members and volunteers and to Liam O Hanaran and all at the Clans for bringing our bingo back".
For more information on the Dundalk Lions Club weekly bingo, see their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dundalklionsclub/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.