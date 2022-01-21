New Gwyneth Paltrow candle to mark anniversary of landmark US abortion ruling

Gwyneth Paltrow has announced a new limited edition candle to mark the anniversary of a landmark US supreme court decision on abortion rights.
The actress said the Hands Off My Vagina candle would honour the historic Roe v Wade case on January 22.
She said 25 dollars (£18) from each sale of the candle would be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.
Following the Roe v Wade case in 1973 it was ruled the US Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
In a post on social media, Paltrow said the campaign was to support the “critical right” to protect rights and basic freedoms.
“The word ‘vagina’ holds a lot of power,” she wrote.
“And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited.
“Your reproductive organs; your choice”.
The candles, which cost 75 dollars each, will be sold on the website goop.com and donations from the proceeds will be made until July 1.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.