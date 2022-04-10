Ireland Live brings you all the latest news and events from across Ireland as it happens! Have you got a story for us? Send your photos, videos or stories to news@ireland-live.ie. We'd love to hear from you!
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin pip Urris by the minimum in Division 3
The side from Ture made it two wins from two while their hosts were beaten narrowly for the second week in succession, having lost to Naomh Ultan seven days beforehand
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin followed up their win over Robert Emmets with a victory at Crampsey Park
A tight and tense game in Crampsey Park ended in a one point win for the visitors, Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin over Urris.
Urris 1-8 Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 1-9
Urris started strongly with a point from Alan Friel after three minutes before Cormac McColgan scored for the visitors three minutes later. Friel struck again in the seventh minutes, and from the resulting kick-out, Naomh Padraig midfielder Eunan Keaveny collected a high catch and then fell awkwardly hitting his head and had to be replaced by Caolan McColgan, who had played for his county U20s the night before.
Dean Harkin put Urris a further point ahead before Cormac McColgan struck again with a point, and then within 30 seconds Aiden Lynch scored a goal for the visitors. This was answered within two minutes by an Urris goal from towering forward Pearse McCarron who palmed a high searching ball into the net. It was Muff who pushed on however, and Jonny Toye, Kevin Doherty and Aiden Lynch scored a further three points for no response before the half time whistle, with the away side 1-6 to 1-4 to the good.
Naomh Padraig dominated the first 15 minutes of the second half with points from two frees from Kevin Doherty and Aiden Lynch. Urris got their first score of the half after 15 minutes, a point from play from Alan Friel.
This was followed five minutes later by a free from Kevin McLaughlin before Kevin Doherty scored Naomh Padraig's last point on 22 minutes to put them three points ahead.
The closing minutes of the game were tense as Kevin McLaughlin on 27 minutes and then Oisin Devlin in extra time scored points for Urris, but it was not enough and when Sean McLaughlin blew the final whistle it was the visitors who went home with the two points.
Urris scorers: Pearse McCarron 1-0; Kevin McLaughlin, Oisin Devlin and Alan Friel 0-2; Dean Harkin and Conor Bradley 0-1.
Naomh Padraig scorers: Aiden Lynch 1-2; Kevin Doherty 0-4; Cormac McColgan 0-2; Jonathan Toye 0-1.
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin: Oran McCauley, Aiden Lynch, Dermot Keaveney, Rory Hirrell , Kevin Doherty, Joseph McCauley , Mark Doherty, Eunan Keaveny, Eunan Mullan, Oisin Burke, Jonathan Toye, Drew McKinney, Caolan McColgan, Ronan Hoy, Cathal McColgan, Cormac McColgan, Shane Grant. Barry McColgan, Evan Craig.
Urris: Jonathan Noone, Conor O’Donnell,Mark McLaughlin, Eoin McLaughlin, Pearse McCarron, Kevin McLaughlin, Sean McDaid, Gavin McDaid, Shane McCaul, Kieran Kelly, Dean Harkin, Aaron Harkin, Declan Grant, Alan Friel, Patrick Doherty, Brian Doherty, Brendan Doherty, Cormac Dillon, Peter Devlin, Oisin Devlin, Luke Devlin, Matthew Brennan, Conor Bradley.
