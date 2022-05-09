Inishowen Gardai ‘Go Purple’ for domestic abuse

A coffee morning was held recently in Buncrana Garda Station to support ‘Go Purple Day’ in aid of Lifeline (Inishowen).

As part of the event, Lifeline, a domestic abuse support service based in Carndonagh, presented members of Garda Síochána Donegal with 400 purple ribbons for each officer to wear during the day to help raise awareness of the charity and its work in the local community across Inishowen and Donegal.

Lifeline (Inishowen) Project Coordinator Mary M Doherty thanked everyone at the Buncrana Garda station for their support on the day.

“The colour purple represents strength, dignity and independence, all of which embrace the characteristics of a caring community which resists against domestic abuse,” she explained. “For ‘Go Purple Day’, we invited everyone to wear, cook or create something purple to show their support and the response was incredible.

“We would like to thank everyone at Garda Síochána Donegal for hosting us on ‘Go Purple Day’. Everything was amazing from start to finish and everyone involved went above and beyond to make it a success.

“A special thanks goes to Sergeant Charlene Anderson and the volunteers of Lifeline (Inishowen). The funds raised will help us as we continue to provide support for survivors of domestic abuse throughout the Inishowen area.”

Lifeline (Inishowen) Domestic Abuse Service provides a community response offering a first step to support women, children and families in Inishowen who are experiencing Domestic Abuse.

The charity provides invaluable and consistent support at a time when the person is likely to be under huge emotional, psychological, and financial pressure.

Lifeline (Inishowen) offers a number of valuable services, including: Helpline, Listening Ear, Information, Support, Advocacy, Drop-in, Outreach, Court accompaniment, Counselling for women, Counselling for children, Awareness raising programmes, Training programmes, Campaigning and lobbying.

If you are a victim of domestic Abuse or abuse you can reach Lifeline (Inishowen) 07493 73232 or 0860650353.

PICTURED ABOVE: Group wearing purple ribbons in association with Lifeline Inishowen at the Domestic Abuse awareness day held in Buncrana Garda Station. From left: Brighdin Lyttle, Trisa O'Donnell, Sgt. Charlene Anderson, Christina Barr, Mary M Doherty, Project Coordinator, Mairead Donnelly, Supertendent Goretti Sharidan and Mary S Doherty. PHOTO: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics