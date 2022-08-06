Search

06 Aug 2022

“It’s only a win” - Finn Harps’ thoughts sharply turn to UCD

Finn Harps assistant manager Gavin Dykes says Friday's 3-0 win over Drogheda could act as a catalyst - but warns that next Friday's trip to UCD will be 'a really, really tough game'.

“It’s only a win” - Finn Harps’ thoughts sharply turn to UCD

Filip Mihaljević and Eric McWoods celebrate on Friday night. Photos: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Finn Park

06 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Gavin Dykes has warned that Finn Harps must follow Friday’s win over Drogheda United when they go to UCD next week.

A 3-0 win over Drogheda elevated Harps above UCD. Ahead of Friday’s trip to Belfield, Harps are now two points in front of the Students.

“I believe that we should have more points for our performances, but hopefully we can get a run now,” Harps assistant manager Dykes said.

“It’s only a win. We have a huge amount of work to do because going to UCD will be difficult.

“It’s a huge game. It’s a difficult place to go. Top teams struggle up there. It will be a really, really tough game.”

After Filip Mihaljević opened the scoring with a penalty, two goals by Eric McWoods secured the victory - Harps’ first since a 1-0 win over Shelbourne at the end of April and only a third in total for the season so far.

James McKeown brushes off debut jitters with timely clean sheet

Finn Harps' new goalkeeper James McKeown said he felt like he 'owed a bit of a performance' after Friday's 3-0 win over Drogheda United - a result that lifted them off the bottom of the Premier Division

Dyles said: “We’re delighted. We knew that it was a big game. We finished the chances we created and we created a few more on top of that. Drogheda are a decent side. Maybe we rode our luck a little bit before we scored, but we’re thrilled.

“We got it right tonight. Nobody ever doubts the talent or the energy the lads bring. They’re a really good bunch of guys and they work very hard. We had a really good week in training and they’ve got the reward.”

Dykes praised goalkeeper James McKeown, who kept a clean sheet after a debut to forget in the previous week’s 3-1 loss to Bohemians in the FAI Cup. The new signing made fine saves from Ryan Brennan and Gary Deegan to keep the Drogs at bay.

Dykes said: “James is a very experienced goalkeeper and that’s why we brought him here. People were worried about him. He hadn’t played in a while. We got 90 minutes into him last week and it stood to him. He showed the qualities that he has.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media