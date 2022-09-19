Search

19 Sept 2022

Malin avoid complexities of relegation fight with play-off win over Convoy

After such a good Division 2 campaign, Malin had a disappointing return in the Donegal IFC but managed to ensure their place in the competition for 2023 with a relegation play-off win over St Mary's Convoy

Malin avoid complexities of relegation fight with play-off win over Convoy

Malin and Burt both won their IFC relegation play-offs on Saturday

Reporter:

Tom Comack

19 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Malin saved their Donegal IFC status at the first attempt with a narrow win over St Mary’s, Convoy, in the first of the relegation playoffs in Burt on Saturday afternoon. 

Malin 0-10
St Mary’s, Convoy 0-7 

Christopher McLaughlin, Josh Conlon, Damian Harkin, Paul McLaughlin, Conor O’Neill and John Doherty all scored  for Malin. Patrick Dolan, Anthony Browne, John Toye, Pauric Gordan and Corey Lee Bogan were on target for St Mary’s.

Malin led by double scores 0-6 to 0-3 in the first half and they managed to keep St Mary’s at arms length in the second half to run out winners.

Burt defeat Naomh Bríd to ensure IFC survival

Calvin Gallagher was on form for Burt against a Naomh Bríd side who were level at half-time but didn't manage a second half score in the IFC relegation play-off


St Marys have one more chance at survival for next season when they go head to head in the relegation play-off final with Naomh Bríd.

Malin scorers: Christopher McLaughlin 0-4, Josh Conlon 0-2,Damian Harkin, Paul McLaughlin, Conor O’Neill, John Doherty 0-1 each.
St Mary’s scorers: Patrick Dolan 0-3, Anthony Browne, John Toye, Pauric Gordan, Corey Lee Bogan 0-1 each. 

Malin: Daniel Mullarkey; Adam McGonigle, Ciaran Doherty, Charlie Byrne; Conor Farren; Damian Harkin, Paul McLaughlin;  Daniel Houghton, John G McLaughlin; Josh Conlon,  Matthew Byrne, Christy McLaughlin; Conor O’Neill, Terence Doherty, Shaun Kelly. Subs: John Doherty for S Kelly, Sean Byrne for C Byrne, Conor McGonagle for T Doherty.
St Mary’s Convoy: Mark Gordon; Keelan Gillen, Barry McNamee, Conal McDermott;  John Moore, John Doherty, Benny Bonner; Liam Toye, Raymond McNamee; Patrick Dolan, Anthony Browne, P Gordan; Packie Mailey, Joe McGill, Johnny Toye. Sub: Liam Prunty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media