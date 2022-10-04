Search

04 Oct 2022

Ten years of Buncrana open mic sessions to be marked 

The open mic sessions have been popular with young musicians and music fans in the town

Ten years of Buncrana open mic sessions to be marked 

The open mic sessions began at the Coffee Cup cafe in 2012

Reporter:

Declan Magee

04 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

A special event is taking place to mark the ten-year anniversary of the open mic session at the Coffee Cup cafe in Buncrana.

The event is taking place on Monday, October 10 at 8.30pm at the Cockhill Road cafe.

The open mic sessions started ten years ago this month and have been popular with young musicians and music fans in the town.

New art installation tells the history of Buncrana's Swan Park

The History Wall has been completed by local sculptor John McCarron 

Sean Meaney of local band Casanova Jackal, who is running the event, said he wanted to do something to mark the anniversary because of the role the open mic session has played in the town's music scene.

“With the musicians who will be there, I think it is going to be a fantastic night and I would hope we get a good turnout.”

The event is for over 18s and instruments will be provided for musicians. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media