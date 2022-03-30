Search

31 Mar 2022

Kildare singer/songwriter to perform at awards event

Performer

Kildare singer/songwriter to perform at awards event

Sina Theil

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

30 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Naas-based singer/songwriter Sina Theil will perform at the Hot country TV awards event, scheduled for April 5 at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan.

The participants will also include  Nathan Carter and Cliona Hagan. Sina Theil  was awarded Hottest Act in Irish Country Music (female) gong at the last ceremony in 2019, which was sold out with 1,400 attendees. 

"It's so good to be back", said Sina who will be performing her chart topping duet "Good to be Back Home" together with country singer Sabrina Fallon on the night. "My regular Facebook live videos kept me sane during Covid, but actually getting on a stage and performing in front of a crowd feels incredible." 

And it has been a very good year for Sina Theil. Her new live album and DVD "Live at THT Galway" was released to much critical acclaim and funded entirely with the help of her faithful online following. 

Read more Kildare news

"It was such a huge undertaking that it feels like a dream come true. I'm so incredibly proud of this album and DVD and how beautiful it turned out."

 "Live at THT Galway" is now available on all major download and streaming services and physical copies of the album and DVD can be ordered via www.sinatheilmusic.com/shop. 

Tickets for the awards event can be purchased at the Slieve Russell Hotel or for more information call 087-6859895.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media