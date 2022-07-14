Protecting your pet as Kilkenny temperatures soar this weekend

With temperatures predicted to soar to 25 degrees in parts of Ireland over the weekend, Irish-owned retailer Petmania is warning pet parents that the scorching temperature can be harmful for their animals. The pet store is sharing expert tips for pet owners to help care for their furry friends in the hot sun.

Like their human companions, most pets enjoy the warm weather, but Petmania says it is important to be vigilant and to be mindful of signs of distress.

Emily Miller of Petmania outlines:

“Dogs and cats can become dehydrated and overheat very quickly in hot temperatures. Heatstroke can be fatal if untreated however with the right precautions, everyone including our four-legged friends can enjoy the summer sun. Knowing the signs of heatstroke could potentially save a pet's life. Heatstroke can occur when an animal’s temperature rises to a dangerous level. If their temperature rises above 40°C they must see the local veterinarian as soon as possible. With a few precautions, our beloved pets can remain safe in the sun!

Petmania Ireland advises that pet owners check the following signs of heatstroke and report to a vet if present:

A temperature of 40 to 43 degrees Celsius

If the pet is staggering, having a seizure, or is in a stupor

Excessive panting

Dark or bright red tongue and/or gums

Sticky or dry tongue and/or gums

Bloody diarrhoea or vomiting

The Irish-owned pet retailer recommends these tips to keep pets safe and well in the sunshine:

Ensure pets have access to the shade when they are outside, such as under a table or a tree.

Make sure cool water is available for drinking, whether indoors or outdoors. Water should be fresh and refilled often.

Dog owners should avoid walks in the afternoon when temperatures are at the highest and instead opt for a morning or evening walk. Senior dogs, overweight animals, dogs with thick fur, or dogs with a pushed-in nose (such as boxers, pugs and Pekingese) are even more at risk of overheating.

Check the ground before taking dogs out for walks or letting cats outside on hot days, as hot asphalt can burn your pets' paws. Walk on grass wherever possible.

Don’t ever leave a pet in a hot car unattended. Not even with the windows down, in the shade or for short periods. Our pets can’t sweat like humans, so they pant to lower their body temperature. If they’re inside a car, recycling very hot air and panting doesn’t help, and heatstroke can occur very quickly.

Protect their skin with sunscreen on sensitive areas like ears and apply paw balm on their feet.

Invest in a paddling pool, pet cooling mat or other outdoor summer accessories.



Petmania pet store and grooming studios are on hand with helpful tips on preparing your pet for summer. More advice is available on www.petmania.ie.