Annual Camino Walk in Jenkinstown

On Sunday July 24th (Eve of the feast of St. James) the annual Camino walk will take place in Jenkinstown Park at 2.30 pm. This year is a Camino de Santiago Holy Year which gives the event special relevance.

People walk the Camino de Santiago for many reasons, but for those who are walking with spirituality in mind, Holy Years can hold special significance. The walk offers an opportunity to capture the spirit of the Camino and get to know more about what the iconic Spanish pilgrimage walk involves.

At the end of 2020 the Pope announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2021 Santiago Holy Year was being extended to include 2022.

The Kilkenny Camino walk will start at Jenkinstown Church car park and will stop at different points to remember the themes and Spirit of the Santiago de Compostela walk. Pilgrim reflections and thoughts from Santiago will be read and a stop at St. Colman’s well will be a highlight of the annual walk

"The walk brings together not only pilgrims who have walked the Camino but also many who intend walking the Camino in the future", said Larry Carroll who has walked the Camino himself.

"On Sunday 24th we will reconnect with our history and the many pilgrims who have walked the Camino from Kilkenny. The Camino is a personal journey which some people do individually or as a group, however when you walk it your life is changed", commented Fr Willie Purcell.

Fr Purcell has received an award from the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela for his research on Bishop Thomas Strong who was ordained Bishop of Ossory in 1582 and transferred to Santiago de Compostela to become the Auxiliary Bishop in 1597 and is buried in the famous Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.

"It was a great honour to be given the award by the archivist of the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela and to get a tour of the archives which is not open to the public, the group of four walkers Fr Willie. Larry and Theresa Carroll and Ella Dunphy from Kilkenny were privileged to be given this rare opportunity", said Fr Willie.

The Cathedral Archive of the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela guards documents whose origins date back to the Middle Ages and are of immense historical value, being one of the most important cathedral archives in Europe.

All Covid 19 restrictions and protocols will be observed for the walk in Jenkinstown.