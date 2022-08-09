Search

09 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Sunflower Field to open to visitors this weekend

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

09 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Sunflower Field will open this weekend to raise vital funds for Taxi Watch Suicide Prevention.

This is the second year that the sunflower field will welcome visitors following a hugely successful initial opening in 2021.

Located in Kilbride, Callan (Eircode: R95 PK88), the sunflower field will open at 12pm this Saturday, August 13.

It will be open for the next three successive Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm-7pm, before ending on Sunday, August 28.

Organisers have stated that this year's field is 'full to the brim with sunflowers for you to come and pick'.

"There is no booking needed, just turn up," organisers said.

"All we ask is that you make a donation to Taxi Watch Suicide Prevention, and don't forget to bring your scissors."

Taxi Watch founder Derek Devoy will also be there every day to chat with visitors.

