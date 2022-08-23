Kilkenny location features in list of Ireland’s top dog-friendly wedding venues

To celebrate International Dog Dog on Friday August 26, Irish wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie have created a paw-some list of Ireland’s Top Dog-Friendly Wedding Venues to help pet-owners plan their nuptials with their VIPs guests (Very-Important-Pups).

Located across 10 counties in Ireland including Kilkenny, Dublin, Laois, Meath, Carlow, Cork, Clare, Limerick, Waterford and Antrim, SaveMyDay.ie are highlighting 17 dog-loving wedding venues that will welcome to-be-weds and their faithful furry friends. Whether couples are looking for festival style settings, five star luxury city hotels, country manor houses, stylish restaurants, eco-friendly venues, panoramic sea views, countryside backdrops, or vibrant city locations to host their own pooch-friendly wedding ceremonies and receptions, Ireland has a "petacular" list of wedding venues on offer.

Featuring prominently in the list is Kilkenny’s own Mountain View and its 120 acres of scenic countryside which is private to newlyweds and their guests on their special day. With breathtaking backdrops of rolling hills, this unique venue in Ballyhale offers both indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces that are licensed for civil ceremonies, partnerships and blessings, and stunning main reception spaces for both intimate affairs or larger parties up to 220 guests (including four-legged furry guests).

Shell Holden, Co-Owner of SaveMyDay.ie, comments: “We are a self-confessed nation of dog lovers. For many couples, inviting their whole family including their pets to their special day is a must. At SaveMyDay.ie, we have noticed the growing trend of wedding venues becoming more and more pet-friendly. On our Irish wedding website, we have experienced over a 50% increase of dog-friendly wedding venues over the past 6 months, showing the increased interest for to-be-weds to say ‘I Do’ with their cuddly companion by their side.

“At SaveMyDay.ie, we are delighted to showcase the best of Ireland’s dog-friendly wedding venues and help pet-owners plan their special days. We know that pooches across Ireland will be barking glad to be invited!”

All these amazing Dog-loving wedding venues and many more are profiled on SaveMyDay.ie, where couples can connect with any of the venues and enquire about their upcoming nuptials.

The full list of venues features:

Mountain View Ballyhale, Kilkenny

Dylan Hotel Dublin Dublin 4

Roberta's Restaurant & Bar Dublin 2

Bobby's Wine Bar and Event Space Dublin 4

The Barn at Hotel Doolin Doolin, Clare

Tigh Na Ghra Doolin, Clare

Ballykealey House Ballykealey, Carlow

Sandbrook House and Gardens Ballon, Carlow

The Lord Bagenal Inn Ballyknockan, Carlow

Ballintubbert Gardens & House Stradbally, Laois

The Killeshin Portlaoise, Laois

The Castle Oaks House Hotel Castleconnell, Limerick

Castletroy Park Hotel Castletroy, Limerick

Charleville Park Hotel Charleville, Cork

The Lawrence Hotel Athboy, Meath

360 Cookhouse Dungarvan, Waterford

Breckenhill Doagh, Antrim