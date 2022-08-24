Search

24 Aug 2022

Painting by renowned Kilkenny artist to be auctioned in aid of Taxi Watch

Painting by renowned Kilkenny artist to be auctioned to support Taxi Watch

Artist Marley Irish presenting Taxi Watch founder Derek Devoy with her painting 'Sunflower Glory' at Kilkenny Sunflower Field

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny artist Marley Irish has donated a sunflower painting worth over €2000 entitled 'Sunflower Glory' to Derek Devoy to raise funds for Taxi Watch.

All proceeds will go to Taxiwatch Suicide Prevention Training, which is now a TalkToTom Gorey Initiative.

Talk To Tom teaches taxi professionals how to spot the signs of a person suffering through a suicide crisis, how to react, and how to get the person to safety.

This painting will be auctioned in the coming weeks.

Very promising progress update on Kilkenny City's new Mayfair Library

If you would like more information or if you wish to put in an early bid you can call Derek on 087 6665050. 

Taxi Watch is a completely volunteer-driven organisation, run by the community for the community.

For more info, visit ‘taxiwatch.ie’.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media