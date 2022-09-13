Kilkenny GAA club gets the go-ahead for new floodlights

File Photo
Planning permission has been approved for the installation of new flood-lighting at O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club.
The planning application sought permission for six 18m high columns with LED floodlights to be erected.
It was received by Kilkenny County Council in January, 2022.
Further information was submitted following a request from the local authority in August.
The application was then approved, subject to seven conditions, on September 12, 2022.
