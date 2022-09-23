'Tragic background' to Kilkenny drugs case

A one-month suspended prison sentence was handed down to a defendant at Kilkenny District Court who admitted having drugs in his possessions for personal use on three separate occasions last year.

Declan Whearty, Good Shepherd Centre, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court heard that on November 19, 2021 ‘a wrap’ was found on his bed at the Good Shepherd Centre which was handed to gardaí and tested positive for heroin.

The court also heard that on December 6, 2021 observed the defendant acting suspiciously at The Good Shepherd Centre. A quantity of white powder was handed over which turned out to be €30 worth of speed.

The defendant was searched at The Good Shepherd Centre on June 17 and a small bag of heroin was recovered. All the offences were contrary to section 3 of The Misuse of Drugs Act.

The court heard that the defendant has one previous conviction.

Solicitor Chris Hogan remarked to the court that his client’s offending was at the lower end of the scale and that he had co-operated fully with gardaí.

Mr Hogan said that the case has ‘a tragic background’.

“My client went to third level education and gave up college. He was drinking to excess and he left the family home and went to the Good Shepherd Centre.

“When he was there he met people who were heavily involved in drugs and he was addicted to heroin,” he said.

Mr Whearty no longer resides at The Good Shepherd Centre and now lives with his partner in a tent and is engaging with the relevant services.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of the offences under section 3 of The Misuse of Drugs Act and imposed a one-month prison sentence which she suspended on condition that the defendant engage with the Probation Services.