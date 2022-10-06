Motorway drivers caught speeding in dire weather conditions

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí had a busy day conducting speed checks on the M7 earlier this week.
Gardaí noted that 'even with heavy rain and a lot of surface water, many failed to slow down'.
Pictured above are just some of the speeds detected.
Fixed charge penalty notices have been issued to the drivers.
The message from gardaí to local motorway drivers is to 'drive with care and arrive alive'.
