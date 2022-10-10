Search

10 Oct 2022

Treat yourself to some luxury on Savour Sunday in Kilkenny

Treat yourself to some luxury on Savour Sunday in Kilkenny

Gráinne Mullins

Reporter:

Mary Cody

10 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Take a break this Savour Sunday and enjoy a decadent afternoon tea in the beautiful surroundings of Butler House and Gardens at 1pm.

The kitchen team at Butler House have designed a special menu complete with a selection of chocolate treats. Guest of honour Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates will demonstrate the special touches that help create her acclaimed chocolate. This luxurious menu is filled with sweet and savoury delights, all handmade in-house, and served alongside a choice of bespoke teas and coffees - or add a glass of prosecco for an extra treat.

Gráinne, an award- winning pastry chef and chocolatier, will join the event to chat about her journey so far and launching her small business in Ireland, and MC Siobhán Donohoe will be on hand to guide the event.

Ciarán Conroy, CEO of Kilkenny Civic Trust said that the event promises to be a highlight of the festival.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Gráinne Mullins and guests to enjoy afternoon tea here in Butler House. The charming surroundings of this historic building provide the perfect place to create special memories with loved ones. Situated so close to The Parade and market, Butler House is the perfect place to take some time out this Savour weekend."

Food for Thought - at Savour Kilkenny

Sustainable Hub on The Parade


Created in small batches, Grá Chocolates are artisan confections made with love in county Galway. Hear about how each exquisite chocolate is meticulously crafted and painted by hand, and how the finest raw ingredients are combinedwith native Irish flavours to produce a taste of pure happiness!
The afternoon tea menu will consist of freshly baked scones; coronation chicken on malted Guinness bread; baked ham and mustard mayonnaise pain de mie and some delicious sweet treats including hazelnut praline chocolate brownie, honeycomb choux, and salted caramel millionaire shortbread.
This afternoon tea is one for the girls so get your friends together and enjoy something sweet this Savour Sunday! Book your place now on www.butler.ie

Butler House, an 18th century building that was once home to the Earls of Ormonde, is situated in the centre of Kilkenny City and boasts its own private entrance to Castle Yard where you can access The Parade and the market at the heart of Savour Kilkenny.

To book see butler.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media