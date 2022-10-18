Savour Kilkenny brings Ireland’s top chefs to the Marble City

Kilkenny’s foodie festival is back this October Bank Holiday weekend and its line-up is looking as tasty as ever with several pf Ireland’s top chefs making an appearance!

Savour Kilkenny set in the heart of Kilkenny on The Parade, with Kilkenny’s 12th century castle as a backdrop, is a highlight of Irish food enthusiasts’ calendar.

Taking place across the October Bank Holiday weekend, visitors are invited to enjoy cookery demonstrations by some of Ireland’s top chefs. The Savour Main Stage line-up, where celebrity chefs demonstrate their culinary creations using locally-sourced ingredients, is at the centre of the festival. With an eclectic mix of well-known Irish chefs and influencers there’s something for all tastes.

Rory O’Connell of Ballymaloe Cookery School returns to Kilkenny to demonstrate seasonal dishes; Michelin Star Chef Derry Clarke will cook with locally-sourced ingredients; and Kevin Dundon of Dunbrody Country House Hotel will whip up some delicious dishes.

Kwanghi Chan has revolutionised Asian food in Ireland and be on stage cooking all things Asian Fusion, making dumplings and some wok dishes, and preparing the best Asian dishes using local Irish ingredients.

Tik Tok star Daniel Lambert will showcase his famous chowder live on stage, and teach you how to flambé, make stocks and create some tasty twists on classics!

The Mount Juliet Chef duo of Executive Head Chef Andy Nolan and Chef Luis Hernandez from the multi-award-winning Hound Restaurant at Hunter’s Yard will host a cooking demonstration that focuses on creating delicious dishes, with simplicity being the key.

Festival favourites Edward Hayden and Anne Neary will be back on the Savour stage for plenty of craic, banter, good food, and a surprise or two. Edward will also share the stage with National President of Macra na Féirme John Keane, where he’ll cook up some of John’s favourite food using produce from his farm in Co. Laois, while learning about the climate impact of consciously chosen meals.

Founder of Grá chocolates and winner of the prestigious 2019 Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year award, Gráinne Mullins, will join the 2022 line-up and there will be plenty of fun at the Great Kilkenny Bake Off where you can watch the best of Kilkenny’s hurlers and camogie players battle it out in the Savour kitchen.

Join Laura Gannon of Cakeface Patisserie and her junior assistant Riley for some spooky Halloween baking with mixing and stirring of sugar and spice and all things nice; enjoy a Sparkling Wine Discovery with Owen Murphy of Wines Direct and Brock Lewin from Badger & Dodo Roastery will discuss the subtle palate of coffee. Throughout the weekend MCs Edward Hayden and Siobhán Donohoe will be on hand to guide and entertain guests.

Visit savourkilkenny.com for the full demonstration schedule and further information.