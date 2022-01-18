Search

18 Jan 2022

Atmospheric shockwave from massive volcanic eruption detected in Kilkenny

Volcanic eruption sent atmospheric shockwaves from Tonga to Kilkenny

Picture: Kilkenny Weather (@KilkennyWeather)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

18 Jan 2022

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The eruption of a massive underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean near Tonga early Saturday morning, likely to be the largest recorded volcanic eruption in over thirty years, managed to leave its mark right here in Kilkenny.

The eruption, as well as sending tsunami waves across the Pacific, also sent a powerful atmospheric shockwave that travelled around the world at a speed of about 300m (1,000ft) per second.

Two dramatic changes in air pressure were detected by Kilkenny Weather in the subsequent hours after the eruption (see below) as the shockwave radius travelled around the globe and hit Kilkenny from both directions.

Tonga has been hit hard by the eruption and resulting tsunami, and international efforts are currently being accelerated to assess the damage in the country and provide assistance.

News

