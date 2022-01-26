Search

26 Jan 2022

'It’s going to be the biggest and best Thyestes day yet': Excitement builds for Gowran

Racecourse is advising anyone that is looking to attend to buy their tickets online and avoid queues

KILKENNY

The easing of restrictions means Gowran Park will see a bumper crowd for the Thyestes Chase Pictures: Sportsfile & Dylan Vaughan

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

26 Jan 2022 7:30 PM

Gowran Park will welcome a sizeable attendance to their marquee Thyestes Chase Day tomorrow (Thursday), with a great day of racing and entertainment ahead.

The relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions has allowed the track to embrace the changes that could see up to double the amount of spectators than they had originally planned.

It’s a huge boost for both the racetrack and the surrounding area after the subsequent fixture was held behind closed doors in 2021. Gowran Park’s racing manager Eddie Scally is eagerly anticipating the action on Thursday.

“It’s fantastic that we can welcome such a big crowd,” he said. “The tickets, with a reduced capacity, were just about sold out and that was 4,500 people. “Now we can plan properly and give everyone a day to remember.

“It’s going to be the biggest and best Thyestes day yet,” he added. “I cannot wait. I cannot emphasise how much I’ve missed a full house and that carnival atmosphere.

“Racing behind closed doors just wasn’t the same, It’s not what I signed up for. It’s for days like Thursday and a full Gowran Park that I love this job.”

The racecourse is advising anyone that is looking to attend to buy their tickets online and avoid the queues.

The action from the Kilkenny track gets underway at 1pm with the feature 3m Goffs Thyestes Chase going to post at 3.05pm and the race can be seen live on RTE Television.

There will also be entertainment from After Dark in the betting ring pavilion after racing.

