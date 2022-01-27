Search

27 Jan 2022

Watch: Longhouse Poet wins Thyestes Handicap Chase in thrilling finish at Gowran Park

Action from Gowran today

KILKENNY

Jockey Darragh O'Keeffe with the trophy after riding Longhouse Poet to win the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Steeplechase at Gowran Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

27 Jan 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Trainer Martin Brassil has his second winner of the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase, with the heavily-backed Longhouse Poet (9-1) edging past Willie Mullins's Franco De Port in a thrilling finish.

The eight-year-old found enough to see off the valiant Franco De Port under Darragh O'Keeffe.

Meanwhile, in the subsequent Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginner's Chase, Rachael Blackmore guided the odds-on favourite Coeur Sublime (1-6) to victory.

There were two local winners at Gowran Park earlier on. The Louise Lyons-trained Kells Priory took the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle under the tutelage of Richie Condon at odds of 33-1. Kilkenny trainer Willie Mullins also got off the mark in the 1.35pm after Glengouley and Jody Townend claimed victory in the Connollys Red Mills Irish EBF Ladies Auction Maiden Hurdle.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE NEWS FROM TODAY AT GOWRAN PARK

News

