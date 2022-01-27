Watch: Longhouse Poet wins Thyestes Handicap Chase in thrilling finish at Gowran Park

Jockey Darragh O'Keeffe with the trophy after riding Longhouse Poet to win the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Steeplechase at Gowran Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Trainer Martin Brassil has his second winner of the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase, with the heavily-backed Longhouse Poet (9-1) edging past Willie Mullins's Franco De Port in a thrilling finish.
The eight-year-old found enough to see off the valiant Franco De Port under Darragh O'Keeffe.
A pulsating finish to the @Goffs1866 Thyestes Handicap Chase sees Longhouse Poet emerge victorious, with the eight-year-old finding plenty to see off the valiant Franco De Port under Darragh O'Keeffe for trainer Martin Brassil #GoffsThyestes pic.twitter.com/NdYzs0qtYj— Gowran Park (@GowranPark1) January 27, 2022
Meanwhile, in the subsequent Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginner's Chase, Rachael Blackmore guided the odds-on favourite Coeur Sublime (1-6) to victory.
Gowran Park 3.35 Result— Kilkenny People Sport (@KKPeopleSport) January 27, 2022
Racheal Blackmore guides the odds on favourite Coeur Sublime (1-6) to a comfortable victory in the Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginner's Chase
There were two local winners at Gowran Park earlier on. The Louise Lyons-trained Kells Priory took the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle under the tutelage of Richie Condon at odds of 33-1. Kilkenny trainer Willie Mullins also got off the mark in the 1.35pm after Glengouley and Jody Townend claimed victory in the Connollys Red Mills Irish EBF Ladies Auction Maiden Hurdle.
