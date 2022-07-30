Search

31 Jul 2022

People power pays off for Laois residents who can now walk safely on their own road

People power pays off for Laois residents who can now walk safely on their own road

Local man Sean Byrne on his road before and after the path was installed

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

30 Jul 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A campaign by Mountrath residents to have their road made safer has paid off and the community have responded by thank all involved in delivering.

The residents of Spa Hill area of Mountrath launched a campaign in 2021 to have a path installed on their road. They did so because of the dangers posed by traffic especially trucks to themselves and other pedestrians.

Roll the clock forward to July 2022 and the residents are celebrating success and grateful to the people who helped.

"We would like acknowledge the great work done by County Councils local roads Team and Environment /Roads Department   in bringing phase one and two of the path to completion," said a statement issued by PJ O Gorman on behalf of the residents.

"Thanks to these works, residents from the Forest / Spa Hill, Woodbrook can now safely walk into and out of Mountrath town. This over 1km footpath is also used extensively by townspeople for recreational purposes as it has extended their walks by over 3kms.

"The residents campaign for this path began back in February 2021 and in fairness to Laois County Council and local roads team headed by Will Danagher have pulled out all the stops to make this happen well within schedule," said the statement.

The neighbourhood is particularly pleased for one man.

"The real good news story is that Sean Byrne visually impaired resident with his Guide Dog Elf for the first time in years can  get to and from town safely," they said.

The residents also acknowledged the Leinster Express for highlighting their plight in 2021.

