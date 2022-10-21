Great night of 'spakin' and singing 'guaranteed' at Spuds & Spakes in Laois

A big night of local singing and stories with some good group is promised in Laois over the Halloween Bank Holiday Weekend.
The Donaghmore Famine Workhouse Museum is the venue for spake spinners and singers to gather for the return of 'Spuds and Spakes' .
The evening of storytelling and song featuring local singers and storytellers / spakers, will be overseen by Fear an Tí and MC Michael Creagh.
This event is suitable for adults only, no pre-tickets sales turn up on the night, admission is €10 which includes Colcannon and Sausages and a raffle ticket. A great night is guaranteed say the organisers.
'Spuds and Spakes' takes place on Sunday October 30 from 8pm to 10pm at the venue located at Dunacleggan, Donaghmore, Co. Laois, Eircode R32 PC58.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.