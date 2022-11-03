Laois LGFA awards announced and huge night of celebrations is on the cards

After Laois GAA announced earlier their awards winners this week. Laois LGFA has now released the winners of their awards, separate from the GAA awards. They have also announced that a night of celebrations is planned to recognize the winners as well as celebrate the success of the county team that won the 2022 All Ireland Intermediate final.

In a Facebook post released last night, the LGFA said

"Laois LGFA is delighted to announce Alison Taylor Portlaoise as the Senior Club Footballer for 2022, Erone Fitzpatrick Park Ratheniska is the Intermediate club player of the year 2022, and well done to Amy Coss of Sarsfields on winning Junior Footballer of the year 2022" More below tweet.

Congratulations to Alison Taylor who has been named as the Senior Footballer of The Year by Laois LGFA.



Alison has been a rock for The Town this year helping us reclaim the Senior Championship.



C'Mon The Town pic.twitter.com/vDitEx1MEw — Portlaoise GAA (@PortlaoiseGAA) November 3, 2022

Laois LGFA has confirmed that there will be a dinner dance held on November 26th to present the winners with their awards and also to recognize the achievements of the county team who won the All Ireland Intermediate championship in 2022.

Given the success of the county team this year and the phenomenal performances by not only the winners but by many players in the Laois championship, the night promises to be a historical one.

Laois GAA also this year's ladies achievements by awarding an LGFA award to Mo Nerney.