04 Nov 2022

Laois LGFA awards announced and huge night of celebrations is on the cards

Laois LGFA awards announced post-criticism of Laois GAA

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tom Gannon

03 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

After Laois GAA announced earlier their awards winners this week. Laois LGFA has now released the winners of their awards, separate from the GAA awards. They have also announced that a night of celebrations is planned to recognize the winners as well as celebrate the success of the county team that won the 2022 All Ireland Intermediate final. 

In a Facebook post released last night, the LGFA said

"Laois LGFA is delighted to announce Alison Taylor Portlaoise as the Senior Club Footballer for 2022, Erone Fitzpatrick Park Ratheniska is the Intermediate club player of the year 2022, and well done to Amy Coss of Sarsfields on winning Junior Footballer of the year 2022" More below tweet. 

Laois LGFA has confirmed that there will be a dinner dance held on November 26th to present the winners with their awards and also to recognize the achievements of the county team who won the All Ireland Intermediate championship in 2022. 

Laois Ladies make clean sweep of nominations for TG4 Ladies Football Player of the Year

Given the success of the county team this year and the phenomenal performances by not only the winners but by many players in the Laois championship, the night promises to be a historical one. 

Laois GAA also this year's ladies achievements by awarding an LGFA award to Mo Nerney. 

Stars such as Nerney, Purcell, and Barry scoop top honours in announcement of Laois GAA awards

