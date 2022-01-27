Exciting line-up for Laois town's three day St Patrick's Day festival

The committee behind Mountmellick's St Patrick's Day celebrations has announced that a Boglands Festival has returned this year with a bang, after being cancelled for the past two years due to Covid restrictions.

A three day festival will take place from March 16 to March 18 in the town centre.

They are taking bookings for stall holders for a market in O'Connell Square that will be open for the three days. There is to be hot food, live music and dancing.

On St Patrick's Day the fun includes a circus show, an inflatable play area, salsa and breakdancing, giant street games, a covered seating area for people with disabilities, with a flag raising ceremony at 3pm.

The parade will start at 2.30pm from Turley Pub on Harbour Street. Registration for schools and groups to participate is now open.

Friday March 18 is to be a Children's Day, with movies in a marquee, ending with a special tribute to those lost to Covid-19 in the past two years.

The committee will launch fundraisers for festival on February 1. Contact Jason 085 2135119 Martina 085 2093253 or email mmcentralhub services@gmail.com