Search

27 Jan 2022

Exciting line-up for Laois town's three day St Patrick's Day festival

Exciting line-up for Laois town's three day St Patrick's Day festival

St Patricks Parade Mountmellick. Photo Denis Byrne.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Jan 2022 10:33 PM

The committee behind Mountmellick's St Patrick's Day celebrations has announced that a Boglands Festival has returned this year with a bang, after being cancelled for the past two years due to Covid restrictions.

A three day festival will take place from March 16 to March 18 in the town centre.

They are taking bookings for stall holders for a market in O'Connell Square that will be open for the three days. There is to be hot food, live music and dancing.

Train disruption for Laois travellers announced by Irish Rail

Works to facilitate future journey time improvements

On St Patrick's Day the fun includes a circus show, an inflatable play area, salsa and breakdancing, giant street games, a covered seating area for people with disabilities, with a flag raising ceremony at 3pm.

The parade will start at 2.30pm from Turley Pub on Harbour Street. Registration for schools and groups to participate is now open.

Permission granted to build 52 new houses in Laois town

Friday March 18 is to be a Children's Day, with movies in a marquee, ending with a special tribute to those lost to Covid-19 in the past two years.

The committee will launch fundraisers for festival on February 1. Contact Jason 085 2135119 Martina 085 2093253 or email mmcentralhub services@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media