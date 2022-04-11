Search

12 Apr 2022

Laois Offaly town embarks on monster clean up

Portarlington Tidy Towns co-ordinating more than 20 clean ups

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

11 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Spring clean preparations are being made in Portarlington for what the organisers say say will be the largest of clean ups in the Midlands with 20 cleans ups in the town and surrounding areas.

This is the first time the event has been held since 2019 and the town and it surrounds. It is a great chance to give Portarlington a good clean up for the summer season ahead. 

Event organiser David Maher Press explains what's going to happen on April 23 in the big Laois Offaly town.

"We get people to organise a Clean-up of just their own road or estate and by pooling the efforts of all those groups we are able to make a huge difference on the day. We have noticed over the last number of years that the town itself is actually quite clean - the real problems is on the edges of the town and on the approach roads.

"Portarlington is lucky that we have great community spirit which has made this event so successful over the past 15 years. Now that the Covid restrictions are lifted it is great to be able to get out there as part of a team to make a real difference. The town of Portarlington itself has progressed so much over the last number of years with a number of derelict sites now hosting new schools, sport facilities, housing estates and thriving businesses.

Also the town centre is undergoing a major revamp which will in time boost commerce and quality of life in Portarlington. The Clean-up event is really about making our town a better place - somewhere people are proud to live and come from," he said.

The clean runs from 10am to noon on Saturday, April 23.

There'll be free tea and coffee for all those who give an hand on the day will take place in SOLAS Eco Garden Shop at 2pm on Saturday afternoon. Please come along on the day.

Anyone wishing to include their area in the Clean-up, please contact  David Maher of Portarlington Tidy Towns - 086 3475357.

