Driver arrested and two cars seized in Laois garda operation

Gardai seized two vehicles in a targeted operation in Laois yesterday.
Laois Roads Policing Unit conducted targeted patrols in response to complaints of anti social behaviour from a small number of motorists in the Rathdowney area on Friday.
Gardai arrested one motorists for driving while disqualified and seized two vehicles. A number of fixed charge notices were also issued.
Gardai said these operations will continue for as long as needed in order to keep road users safe.
