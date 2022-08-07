Leitrim Development Company launch Employment Support project

On Tuesday, July 26, Leitrim Development Company officially launched their new Employment Support project at The Dock, in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Staff and participants of the project were in attendance on the day as were speakers – Minister Frank Feighan TD (Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy), Rosarii Mannion (Chair of the Pobal Board) and Ita Reynolds Flynn (Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council), Donal Fox (CEO Leitrim Development Company) and Brian Smyth (Head of Strategy, Leitrim Development Company).

Left to right, Eddie McGowan (LDCo & Leitrim Association of People with Disabilities), Mary Reynolds, Rosarii Mannion (Pobal), Pat Reynolds, Ita Reynolds Flynn (Cathaoirleach, Leitrim County Council), Minister Frank Feighan TD, Brian Smith (LDCo), Donal Fox (LDCo), Kieran Reynolds, Mark Willis (LDCo)

Leitrim Development Company (LDCo) is a community-led Local Development Company. They deliver a range of rural, social and economic programmes at local level across County Leitrim. They support communities, individuals and businesses to increase their economic sustainability and improve their quality of life.

Employment Support

Guided by the internationally recognised principles of Individual Placement Support (IPS), LDCo Employment Support provides personalised employment supports for people with disabilities who are interested in employment.

Their dedicated Employment Specialist works with job seekers and employers to match job-ready candidates to vacancies.

For more information on Leitrim Development Company Employment Support, please contact Mark@ldco.ie, visit ldco.ie or call 0719641770.

Left to right, Brian Smith (LDCo), Alan Kopp (Special Olympics Ireland, Cairde Liatroma), Michelle Reilly (Advocates for Personal Potential Training Services), Mark Willis (LDCo)