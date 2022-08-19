Search

19 Aug 2022

Don't miss out on the Heritage Week activities at Cavan and Leitrim Railway (Dromod)

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

The Cavan and Leitrim Railway (Dromod) is delighted to host a Heritage Week event on Saturday 20th and Sunday, August 21.
The preserved railway has restored a section of the original Cavan and Leitrim Railway which opened in 1887 and closed in 1959. The preserved railway has operated since 1995 and has a wide host of transport exhibits and a unique experience with a train ride along the restored section of track with restored carriages and locomotives.
As part of heritage week the railway offers a short train ride with a fully guided tour of the museum area. You can get up close and personal with railway heritage and even the inspection bicycle that Michael Portillo used in his BBC series “Great Railway Journeys”.
The railway has a number of unique Irish narrow gauge carriages and wagons available to view and the most comprehensive collection of Bord na Mona locomotives in Ireland.
The full tour takes between 45 and 60 minutes and is family-friendly. There is no need to book. The railway is 100% run by volunteers that come from far and wide to showcase this unique part of Leitrim's heritage.
The theme of this year is sustainability, the railway are ideally placed in restoring locomotives that would otherwise go to scrap.
The railway is a unique example of sustainable tourism in that it is accessible via public transport with the Irish Rail station located opposite the car park and local bus links to Ballinamore departing from outside the station.
For more see: https://www.heritageweek.ie/event-listings/irish-railway-heritage-weekend-at-dromod 

