Searches and arrests as part of ongoing investigation into Organised Crime in Sligo

The arrests were made this morning
Gardaí in Sligo have arrested two males and a female in connection with an investigation into organised crime in Sligo, this morning Monday 7th November, 2022.
A number of searches were also conducted in relation to the investigation.
All three persons are currently detained under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Garda stations in Co. Sligo.
