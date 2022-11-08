Update: Searches and arrests as part of ongoing investigation into Organised Crime in Sligo

The two men who were arrested yesterday still remain detained at Garda stations in Co. Sligo
The female in her 30s, arrested yesterday in connection with an investigation into organised crime in Sligo has been released without charge, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The two men who were arrested yesterday still remain detained at Garda stations in Co. Sligo, under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
