Father’s Day: 9 gifts to treat your dad for £30 and under

Sometimes a card doesn’t quite cut it.

Whether your dad loves to fire up the barbeque, dig into some chocolate or rock a bit of colour in his summer wardrobe, here’s what to snag this Father’s Day (June 19) to make him smile.

1. George Home Succulent, £6, Asda Groceries

We think he’ll love the idea of a faux spiky succulent in a sea urchin shaped pot to channel some far-flung, feel-good factor.

2. Jolly Ginger Super Dad, £7.95, Biscuiteers

A sweet treat with a big message, this gingerbread iced biscuit comes in a hand-illustrated gift box.

3. M&S Collection 3pk Daddy Cool Cotton Rich Socks Gift Box, Blue Mix, £10, Marks & Spencer

Even those with the smartest sock drawer like to style it out with a showy logo.

4. Men’s Pink Leaf Print Swim Shorts, £10, Peacocks

From sun deck to pool, to beach, these palm print shorts shout designer price tag and a must for his holiday wish list.

5. Paladone Marvel Logo, Phase On and Light Pulsing Modes, Officially Licensed Merchandise, £19.44, Amazon

Spark up your superhero’s man cave with this iconic Marvel light. Includes two light modes – phase on and light pulsing for some animated vibes.

6. Rainbow Toast Wonderful Dad 1/2 Pint Mug Boxed, £22, Emma Bridgewater

In three words: Bring it on.

7. The Beer and Chocolate Hamper with Father’s Day Sleeve, £29.50, Hotel Chocolat

Could this be the best papa-themed pairing of all? A refreshing pale ale and dark porter style infused with cocoa shells, to wash down a selection of specially curated chocolates and scrumptious slabs.



8. Pink Hawaiian Printed Short Sleeve Shirt, £30, Next

Laid-back, easy-going, nothing spells summer style like a Hawaiian shirt.

9. Asta Barrington BBQ King 39cm Tray, £30, Daisy Park

Let’s face it, anything dad proffers on this funky tray is going to be downright tasty.