Search

23 Jun 2022

Father’s Day: 9 gifts to treat your dad for £30 and under

Father’s Day: 9 gifts to treat your dad for £30 and under

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 11:25 AM

Sometimes a card doesn’t quite cut it.

Whether your dad loves to fire up the barbeque, dig into some chocolate or rock a bit of colour in his summer wardrobe, here’s what to snag this Father’s Day (June 19) to make him smile.

1. George Home Succulent, £6, Asda Groceries

We think he’ll love the idea of a faux spiky succulent in a sea urchin shaped pot to channel some far-flung, feel-good factor.

2. Jolly Ginger Super Dad, £7.95, Biscuiteers

A sweet treat with a big message, this gingerbread iced biscuit comes in a hand-illustrated gift box.

3. M&S Collection 3pk Daddy Cool Cotton Rich Socks Gift Box, Blue Mix, £10, Marks & Spencer

Even those with the smartest sock drawer like to style it out with a showy logo.

4. Men’s Pink Leaf Print Swim Shorts, £10, Peacocks

From sun deck to pool, to beach, these palm print shorts shout designer price tag and a must for his holiday wish list.

5. Paladone Marvel Logo, Phase On and Light Pulsing Modes, Officially Licensed Merchandise, £19.44, Amazon

Spark up your superhero’s man cave with this iconic Marvel light. Includes two light modes – phase on and light pulsing for some animated vibes.

6. Rainbow Toast Wonderful Dad 1/2 Pint Mug Boxed, £22, Emma Bridgewater

In three words: Bring it on.

7. The Beer and Chocolate Hamper with Father’s Day Sleeve, £29.50, Hotel Chocolat

Could this be the best papa-themed pairing of all? A refreshing pale ale and dark porter style infused with cocoa shells, to wash down a selection of specially curated chocolates and scrumptious slabs.

8. Pink Hawaiian Printed Short Sleeve Shirt, £30, Next

Laid-back, easy-going, nothing spells summer style like a Hawaiian shirt.

9. Asta Barrington BBQ King 39cm Tray, £30, Daisy Park

Let’s face it, anything dad proffers on this funky tray is going to be downright tasty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media