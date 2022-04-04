Search

05 Apr 2022

Works underway to repair Limerick's historic Treaty Stone

The works will last a number of weeks | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

WORK TO preserve one of Limerick’s top tourist attractions is under way.

Engineers have moved in to Clancy’s Strand to begin the operation to restore the pedestal under the Treaty Stone, which has been weather damaged.

In a project set to take up to eight weeks, all growth and vegetation on the monument is to be removed.

Natural hydraulic lime mortar is to be used to rake out and repoint the structure, stone indentation will also take place.​ Resin injections will see the cracked stone repaired, while the bronze inset of the historic construction will be cleaned.

Former Limerick primary school provides refuge for Ukrainians

Bricks will be cleaned, while brick paving will be raked out and re-pointed, a council spokesperson said.

The last piece of the job – which is dependent on clement weather – will be a final clean down of the area when scaffolding is removed from the site.

Nolan Group is the main contractor on the project, while the conservation consultant Carrig Conservation International has specified the works which need to take place.

Outgoing City North councillor John Costelloe is delighted the work is under way.

“I've been chasing this for a number of years. It's invaluable to Limerick. I welcome the fact work has commenced. It's the jewel in Limerick's crown and I'm so glad it's being restored,” he said.

The Treaty Stone is the rock which the Treaty of Limerick was signed in 1691, heralding an end to the Williamite War.

