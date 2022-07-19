Search

19 Jul 2022

Limerick-based Procad becomes Symetri following acquisition

Limerick-based Procad becomes Symetri following acquisition

Procad - Ireland's leading provider of design, manufacturing, engineering and construction software solutions has officially re-branded to Symetri.

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

19 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

PROCAD - Ireland’s leading provider of design, manufacturing, engineering and construction software solutions has officially re-branded to Symetri.

Celebrations were held at the Clayton Hotel, Limerick on July 4 to mark the official date of the change.

Procad was Autodesk’s first Irish Authorised Platinum Partner in operation for the past 25 years who have built a strong reputation as an established and trusted advisor to the most prominent manufacturing, construction and architectural organisations in Ireland.

The Limerick-based company was acquired by Symetri in June 2021.

Symetri which operates globally and which has offices in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Ireland, the UK and the US, has more than 750 consultants and technical specialists defining, implementing, and supporting the full Autodesk portfolio and more leading technology solutions.

Procad customers will see no change in how the company supports them.

Customers will immediately benefit from an increase in the breadth of skills they have access to, and a wider range of third-party technologies, including Symetri’s own products Naviate, Sovelia, CQFlexMon, and CQi.

Commenting on the re-branding, Cormac Lyons, CEO said: “We are delighted to be part of the Symetri organisation, now the largest European and Global Autodesk partner. We see nothing but a positive future for our customers and employees as Symetri continues to invest in the development of new technologies and new markets in Europe and in the US”.

