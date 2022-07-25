Search

25 Jul 2022

Man and woman killed in Limerick road collision named locally

The accident happened on the N21 at around 9.25pm on Sunday | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

David Hurley

25 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

THE MAN and woman who were killed in a road collision in County Limerick on Sunday night have been named locally as Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan.

The pair, who were both aged in their 30s and from County Mayo, were the occupants of a car which collided with a van on the main N21, in the townland of Ballycarrane near Adare at around 9.25pm.

The occupants of the van - a man, woman and an infant boy - were taken to University Hospital Limerick following the collision but none sustained serious injuries.

According to local media in Mayo, Brian Mullin was from the village of Kilmaine, close to the Mayo/Galway border. He was the older brother of Mayo senior footballer and former Young Footballer of the Year Oisín Mullin.

Sharon Ryan, a native of Carras, also close to the Mayo/Galway border was well known as a strength and conditioning coach and worked with a number of sports clubs in north Galway.

She was also a personal fitness coach and ran her own business.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the circumstances of Sunday's head-on collision and are appealing to any witnesses or any motorists with video footage to come forward.

A section of the N21 was closed overnight and for most of today to facilitate forensic examinations but it has since re-opened to traffic.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at (061) 212400.

