Tempest storms into Backstage tonight

All systems are go for Backstage Youth Theatre as they present an innovative and exciting production under the guidance of a professional director.
Director Andy Crook has returned to work with Backstage Youth Theatre on a new play based on The Tempest by William Shakespeare.
Tempest is a piece of physical and visual theatre full of strange sounds and sweet airs. A great storm starts a process of transformation, the world is at a tipping point, strangeness abounds, nature and science meet and magic happens.
Not all of it is good, but all of it is exciting. Featuring live music and outstanding performances from Backstage Youth Theatre members Tempest is 50 minutes of non stop drama, music, colour, fun and entertainment.
The show takes place this Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 at 8pm. Tickets are €12 and €10. Audiences are advised not to miss the latest BYT adventure into this strange world. You can show your support for their talent and hard work and grab your ticket today on 0433347888 or https://bit.ly/by tempest
