01 May 2022

Fighting Fit Dundalk raise €1,350 for 'Climb with Charlie'

Jason Newman

01 May 2022 11:33 AM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Fighting Fit community climbed Slieve Donard in Co. Down in solidarity with Charlie - covering a 12km route on the 2nd of April.

Training started weeks out from the day of the event with members meeting regularly on Sunday mornings to complete trails around Cooley and Ravensdale.

It was a hugely uplifting day to come out of such adversity and brought people together to work towards an important goal.

The Fighting Fit community will be contributing €1,350 to this cause thanks to all the generous donations they received! 

‘Climb With Charlie’ was organised by Irish journalist Charlie Bird following his diagnosis with Motor Neurone disease.

It involved a nationwide hiking event which aimed to raise funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta House.

At Fighting Fit we help busy people kickstart their fitness journey and level up with education, coaching and accountability.

If you are interested in becoming part of such a supportive and friendly community, book a free coaching call via our website! 

