Come and Try Day a huge success

Glenmore Athletics hosted the first Athletics Come and Try Day for athletes with Down Syndrome in Ireland at their club grounds recently with young athletes trying their hand at a range of different sports.
First seen in South Africa, the concept aims to give athletes with Down Syndrome the opportunity to develop and showcase their ability through athletics; throwing, jumping, running and walking.
Project leads at Glenmore AC, Sanet Jordaan and Tessa van Heerden worked in conjunction with Down Syndrome Ireland (Louth/Meath Branch), Athletics Ireland, the Louth/Meath Warrior Wolves, supported by Tsenya, to bring this project to Ireland.
And our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the day in photos.
