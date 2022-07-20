Survey underway to locate scarce breeding Swifts in Louth

BirdWatch Ireland in collaboration with Louth County Council Heritage Office are currently undertaking a nesting Swift survey across the county.

Nationally, Swifts have declined in number by over 57% in the 20-year period between 1998 and 2016, this decline is anecdotally reflected locally in Louth towns and villages. The survey sets out to locate and catalogue the nesting locations of Swifts in localities across the county.

Swifts have adapted over hundreds of years to nest in man-made structures and are found in all manner of buildings. They will nest under roof tiles, in cracks and crevices, gaps in masonry and anywhere they can gain access to small cavities. Because of their chosen nest sites, they are generally found in older buildings.

For this reason, their nest sites can be vulnerable when these buildings undergo repair and upgrade works or even demolition. Their decline is down in-part to the loss of established nest sites and the fact that modern buildings are designed and built in a fashion that restricts their access. We have essentially built Swifts out of our building stock.

This coupled with other environmental pressures is leading to serious declines in the species across their range.

BirdWatch Ireland, and experienced local volunteers are currently combing the county for Swift nest sites, so far this summer, Swifts have been identified in 9 Louth towns and villages with over 50 nest sites confirmed to date.

The survey work will continue into August, until the birds finally depart for their winter quarters in Southern-Africa.

The County Louth Swift survey marks the 16th Swift survey undertaken by BirdWatch Ireland on behalf of local authorities throughout the country.

These surveys as well as the Louth survey are heavily dependent on information and assistance from local people and volunteers. BirdWatch Ireland thanks the local BirdWatch Ireland branch, birdwatchers and citizen scientists who have helped and contributed records to date.

If you are aware of a building where Swifts nest in county Louth, please email the details (location, approximate number of Swifts) to Swifts@birdwatchireland.ie .

The County Louth Swift Survey is a collaboration between BirdWatch Ireland and Louth County Council Heritage Office, supported by the Heritage Council and The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

For more information on Swifts and how you can help your local Swifts, download the BirdWatch Ireland “Saving Swifts” guide free of charge from www.birdwatchireland.ie .