Louth County Council celebrates Culture Night 2022

Louth County Council is preparing to celebrate the Culture Night 2022 with a series of free events across the county on Friday 23rd September, from 4pm till late.

Now in its 17th edition, this year’s theme for Culture Night is ‘One Night for All’, and the Council is offering a range of events for every one of all ages to enjoy. All events are free, but some will require booking in advance due to limited numbers available. Run by the Arts Council of Ireland, Culture Night is a national event, celebrating culture, creativity and the arts nationwide. Last year, over 1.1 million people engaged with Culture Night.

Moya Hodgers, Arts Officer at Louth County Council, said: “Louth County Council is delighted to have a jam-packed programme of events planned for Friday 23rd September. We would encourage all to come along and with the wide variety of free arts and culture events being showcased the night – there is something for everyone!”

Across Dundalk and Drogheda, 12 venues will be participating in the night. Events taking place in Dundalk include, Lego Building workshops in the County Museum, Chinese Lantern making in An Táin Arts Centre, talks from family members of the escapees of Dundalk Gaol in 1922 and storytelling with Niall de Búrca in Dundalk Library.

In Drogheda, there will be walking tours of the DRAWDA murals, live music and film in Droichead Arts Centre, a multicultural event by Hands4Unity and Millmount Craft Quarter and Borrowed Ground Artist Studios will be open for visitors to chat to the artists.

For more information, visit: www.culturenight.ie/louth/