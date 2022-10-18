Louth home care nurse shortlisted for award

Clodagh Hayden of Comfort Keepers in Ardee, Co. Louth has been shortlisted for the Nurse of the Year Award.

The shortlist of nominated home care nurses in line for this year’s Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI) Nurse of the Year Award (sponsored by Faculty Nursing and Midwifery, RCSI) have been announced.

Clodagh Hayden, Comfort Keepers, Ardee, Co. Louth, Martina O'Connor, Kare Plan, Raheny, Dublin; and Danette Connolly, Home Instead, Sandyford have been announced as this year’s shortlisted home care nurses.

The overall winner of this year’s award will be announced at a gala event in The Westbury Hotel on 20th October.

Joseph Musgrave, CEO, HCCI which is the representative body for home care providers and advocates for home care services to be made available to all on a statutory basis, said: “Through the HCCI Nurse of the Year Award we wish to acknowledge and celebrate the critical role nurses play within a home care service as they support carers to do their job to the best of their ability.

"Their skills are so important, not just in terms of supporting clients’ physical health but also their mental wellbeing.

"I’m looking forward to the awards evening and celebrating the work of these admirable women and their colleagues who enable people to stay living in the comfort of their own home."

Thomas Kearns, Professor of Nursing and Executive Director, Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, RCSI; said: “We as a Faculty are delighted to collaborate with HCCI and its members to support the provision of home care; this model of care is effective, timely, preferred, person and family centred and is aligned with national and international health policy.

"We are delighted to sponsor the ‘Nurse of the Year Award’ again this year. The standards of the nominees remains exceptional.”

Keith Gill, Director of Health Care Insurance, First Ireland said: “We are delighted to support the HCCI Home Care awards.

"HCCI members and their teams of carers, schedulers, managers and nurses are on the frontline every day and give so much to their clients and communities.

"They wholeheartedly deserve this recognition. Congratulations to all nominees and thank you for all you have done. We wish HCCI members and their teams all the best in the coming months.”

Winners of other award categories including Carer of the Year, sponsored by Homecare Medical; Manager of the Year, sponsored by Leading Healthcare Providers Skillnet and Scheduler of the Year, sponsored by TrueCare Systems will be announced at the event. The recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by First Ireland Insurance Brokers, will also be revealed on the night.

A panel of independent judges – TV presenter & designer, Brendan Courtney; Professor Thomas Kearns, Executive Director, Faculty of Nursing & Midwifery, RCSI; Katie Sloan, CEO Leading Age, USA and Janette Dwyer, Assistant National Director, Services for Older People, Change & Innovation, HSE Community Services – selected the shortlisted nominees.